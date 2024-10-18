Spartans' Odds Against Iowa on Homecoming Night
The Michigan State Spartans (3-3) have opened as underdogs for the very fourth time against a Big Ten opponent this season for Saturday night's Homecoming matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2).
The Spartans are currently 6-point underdogs, via the Vegas Insider consensus, which averages the spread of several major sports betting lines.
It comes as no surprise that the Spartans are not favored as the two records reflect accordingly and they will face a team that is the best in the Big Ten at running the football and is allowing just 17.7 points per game.
The Hawkeyes are also coming off a dominant 40-16 win against Washington, while the Spartan's last game was a 21-point loss to No. 2 Oregon.
There are multiple factors that do swing in the Spartans' favor as they search to snap a three-game losing streak and climb back over the .500 mark in their fourth-straight night game.
Strength of schedule does play a role, as the Hawkeyes have played much lesser opponents than the Spartans, who battled back-to-back top-five programs and a talented Boston College team. The only real challenges for the Hawkeyes have been No. 4 Ohio State and No. 9 Iowa State, both losses.
The bye week is a key factor to analyze as well due to the extra week of preparation that the Spartans received for their next opponent. There is a strong narrative at all levels of football that a team comes out stronger and well-prepared for their next contest after a bye.
Defensively, the Spartans have been one of the pass coverage teams over the past few weeks and the number of passing yards allowed has been skewed due to their previous two opponents being National Championship contenders. The run defense needs to improve if they want to win this week.
They will match up well against a very one-dimensional Hawkeyes offense that is on opposite ends of the spectrum in both facets of their offensive game. Ranking 17th in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (134.7), the Hawkeyes are also first in the conference in rush yards per game (222.8).
Stopping the run will be the top priority for the Spartans on defense which is something they have struggled with in weeks past. If they can find success in that aspect, they will limit points for an offense that relies predominantly on its ground game, staying inside the 6 points.
Saturday night marks the 108th Homecoming game at Spartan Stadium and the Spartans have a .668 win percentage in their previous Homecoming matchups. The fan atmosphere will play a part and this game has been on every player and coach's mind since losing to Oregon two weeks ago.
It is motivating to know the Spartans are underdogs in one of their biggest games of the season but also frightening because of how strong of a Hawkeye team they will stack up against. If the defense can shut down a run-heavy offense while scoring early and often, they should cover the number.
