More Help to MSU: Returning Talent or Transfers?
The Michigan State Spartans want to be a more talented football team in 2025.
MSU has a fine coaching staff, but on-field talent is how teams win games. Just ask the Ohio State football team; they spent $20 million on the roster.
The Spartans did not open the bank that wide this offseason, but they did add some solid players through high school recruiting and the transfer portal.
However, MSU’s returning talent developing and taking another step forward may be just as important to the team’s growth.
Which begs the question: Who will be more important to the Spartans this upcoming season, the returning talent or the incoming transfers?
Let’s break down both sides of the ball and see where each side has the upper hand.
On offense, the Spartans’ most important players are quarterback Aidan Chiles and wide receiver Nick Marsh. Those two formed a young duo that inspired fans and convinced them that the future is bright.
If those two live up to their potential, they will both be star players, which will help MSU compete in the national landscape.
Tight end Jack Velling and offensive linemen Kristian Phillips and Stanton Ramil also play important roles.
However, MSU brought in players who will be important to the offensive mix, including offensive lineman Conner Moore and wide receivers Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray.
We’ll give the edge to the returning players on offense because of Chiles and Marsh’s ceilings.
On defense, the Spartans knew they needed to replace several important contributors from last year’s team, so they hit the portal hard for defensive talent.
In both windows, MSU added 13 defensive players out of the 23 it brought in. Several have the chance to be starters or heavy contributors.
The Spartans’ top returning defensive players are defensive end Jalen Thompson, linebacker Jordan Hall, and defensive backs Malik Spencer and Nikai Martinez.
Players like Joshua Eaton, who will be the team’s top cornerback, and defensive lineman Grady Kelly, who may be a starter, stack up well against the returning talent.
