Good Vibes for the Spartans, But Can They Sustain It?
Good vibes, cohesiveness and chemistry.
The optimism surrounding Michigan State football is certainly high whether it be from media and fans, but there’s an overwhelming optimism from the locker room.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles spoke to 247Sports in an exclusive interview last month saying how this team is one of the “closest teams he has ever been on.”
Whenever you read that, it should definitely instill some positivity and confidence in the team. Players who like each other are more motivated to play well together. It’s basic science.
Granted, though, that may be a low bar for Chiles. He’s only 19 years old, and the only coach he’s played for at the collegiate level is Jonathan Smith. So, of course, this team in particular may emit good vibes.
His top targets last season in tight end Jack Velling and Nick Marsh have gotten together over the offseason to break down film, along with embracing leadership roles.
Chiles, overall, is the leader of this team. He’s the youngest captain in program history, but there’s still a little more we need to see from him.
His turnover issues were evident, but when the Spartans started the season winning games, you saw Chiles showing up, happy to answer any questions. But as the season withered away and the losses started piling up, Chiles’ presence at the podium began to diminish.
You can’t knock the kid for hating losing. He’s only 19, and there’s still a lot for him to learn. But as the captain, he sets the tone for the whole program.
Perhaps that’s on Smith for not holding Chiles accountable, because a 19-year-old won’t know any better. Choosing to be a quarterback means you need to take the good with the bad.
If you ignore responsibilities after a loss, that runs deep with your teammates.
We covered in depth how this season will be a critical year for Chiles as he enters his junior year. And what he does will probably be heavily scrutinized, which is why he needs to push all the correct buttons.
Last season was about getting acclimated to the program, learning about his teammates and aiming to be even better the following season.
The early bout with turnovers gets a pass. It’s not ideal by any means, but there wasn’t much optimism for the team last season. Besides, we saw as the season went on, Chiles’ turnovers dropped dramatically.
However, if East Lansing becomes Turnover City (and not the good kind), then everyone is going to be wondering just what Chiles has been up to all offseason.
Good vibes in the offseason can only take you so far. It builds a foundation for when the season starts.
But if losses keep piling up, and players aren’t carrying their weight, those good vibes will get thrown out the window.
