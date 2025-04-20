Historic AFC Team Possible Landing Spot for MSU Legend
One topic that continues to surface this offseason is whether or not former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins could be on the move to be a starting quarterback outside of the Atlanta Falcons. The topic has circulated all offseason long, with several teams looking like potential fits.
As the offseason continues on however, the more time the Falcons and another franchise could come to a deal to land the veteran quarterback. Last season, Cousins signed a healthy contract, one that is the sole reason that it will be hard to get a trade partner for the MSU product.
Also, last season, Cousins was benched down the stretch of the season after enduring one of the worst stretches in his career. Given he is making a boatload of money for the next three seasons, Cousins wants no business sitting on the bench while he still feels capable of playing.
According to NFL Insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Steelers could be a team that could use Cousins on their roster. Dulac discussed what direction the Steelers' quarterback room is shaping up and what pieces they could add when he recently joined "The Rich Eisen Show."
"They are not going to go into the season with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson and a rookie quarterback," Dulac said. "Aaron Rodgers or no Aaron Rodgers, a veteran quarterback will be added somewhere."
Eisen would then ask if Cousins would be on the table for Pittsburgh, to which Dulac responded adamantly.
"I will tell you that is a part of the thought process," Dulac said. "The question would be: How much would the Falcons try to hold up the Steelers for Kirk Cousins? A 36-37-year-old guy, the Steelers are certainly not going to invest a lot in terms of maybe draft capital to get Kirk Cousins.
"But that would be a possibility. I think it would be somewhere between possible and slim."
Cousins has been predicted to land all over the National Football League, but alas, he remains in Atlanta. With the 2025 NFL Draft coming up, perhaps franchises are waiting to see how that pans out before they resume or start discussions for the former Spartan.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation,WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.