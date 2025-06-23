What is the Timeline for MSU's Return to Elite Status, Playoff?
The past few seasons have gone to plan for the Michigan State Spartans as they have posted three-straight years of a sub .500 record. Many are wondering when this program is going to return to the powerhouse status that was shown in the early 2010s, and it may not be as long as many assume.
The Spartans are just a few pieces away from being a top contender in the Big Ten and the nation once again. If junior quarterback Aidan Chiles takes a big step forward this year, his potential senior season would be the year that Michigan State returns to a double-digit win program.
Transfer portal and recruiting, two things that are going to put this program on the fast track to success. Michigan State is gaining more NIL funds and couple that with the high-profile status surrounding what is the Michigan State Spartan brand, this is a 10–11-win team in two years, minimum.
With college athletics being the way they are now, the transfer portal is going to be the Spartans' best friend. They have shown an ability to acquire some of the top talent across the country, specifically experienced veterans that want to end their careers in the Big Ten.
One thing that also will help out the Spartans to reaching the College Football Playoff again is the expanding size of the bracket. Michigan State's long appearance came back in 2015, arguably the best season the program has had in the past 25 years or so.
Michigan State can still get into the playoff with 10 wins, even without a Big Ten championship victory if the bracket size continues to increase. Yes, it does make the CFP a bit oversaturated and the teams that make it do not have the same clout, but nonetheless, they would be competing for a national title.
Jonathan Smith is building something in East Lansing. The recent recruiting success will go a long way and the culture that is being established to bring this program back is very impressive already. Two years and Spartan Stadium will be jumping, taking Michigan and Ohio State to the woodshed
