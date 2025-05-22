Experience Will Be Important on MSU Defense
The Michigan State Spartans could have a long way to go before being a bowl team in 2025.
They could quickly turn things around and play their first postseason football game since 2021, but much will need to improve on the defensive side. There will be many unknowns on that side of the ball this upcoming season.
Many experienced contributors have departed MSU this offseason, leaving Jonathan Smith and his staff to find replacements at every position on defense. MSU was good on defense last season but left much to be desired.
There is some solid defensive talent on the roster, but it will need help from other experienced contributors.
On the defensive line, much will be expected of Quindarius Dunnigan, who enters his sixth season playing college football.
Dunnigan had a good season after transferring from Middle Tennessee, and with Maverick Hansen and D’Quan Douse on the way out, he steps in as a major contributor next season.
Dunnigan, alongside Alex VanSumeren, lead a defensive line group looking for players to emerge as consistents up front. If they can control the trenches, the rest of the defense will fall in line.
There may not be a Spartan defender who needs a bigger season than linebacker Jordan Hall. Arguably the most talented player on that side of the ball, Hall saw his role decrease last season.
With Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay gone, Hall becomes a much more important player in the middle of the defense. He and Darius Snow lead a group that must improve its run defense and coverage abilities.
The secondary features several players who the team will rely on to lead the way next season.
Texas State transfer Joshua Eaton will play an important role as the team’s top cornerback, while the safety tandem of Nikai Martinez and Malik Spencer could be one of the more underrated tandems in the Big Ten next season.
Charles Brantley was an important player for a defense trying its best last season, so MSU must find someone to replace his on-ball production. The Spartans’ secondary needs players to step up and be productive.
MSU will need to lean on its experience to lead the way for a program that needs to see winning football.
