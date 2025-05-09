Did MSU's Defense Improve Enough for 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans will look far different on the defensive side of the football in 2025.
Jonathan Smith, Joe Rossi, and the Spartan defense lose several contributors from last season, including the top two leading tacklers, Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay, and top interception man Charles Brantley.
That also includes players like Angelo Grose, Khris Bogle, Ed Woods and D’Quan Douse, who all significantly impacted MSU’s defense last season. Smith and Rossi had to work hard to replace much of this outgoing talent.
They did a fine enough job bringing in instant-impact players, like cornerback Josh Eaton and defensive lineman Grady Kelly, through the transfer portal in the winter. Spring transfer cornerback Dontavius Nash could also fight for a starting spot.
Not only did MSU add players who could start in week one, but they have plenty of young players who saw action last season and could be in for larger roles next season. That includes cornerback Jeremiah Hughes, defensive back Justin Denson Jr. and linebacker Marcellius Pulliam.
However, it is difficult to piece together so many transfers while relying on young players to take a step forward.
For that reason, MSU’s defense may continue to struggle in 2025.
The Spartans’ defense had nice moments last season but struggled against good offenses. They also allowed 38 points to Illinois and 41 to Rutgers in the final stretch of the season when they needed to win those games to play in a bowl game.
MSU will also rely heavily on returning players, like defensive linemen Quindarius Dunnigan and Alex VanSumeren, as well as linebacker Jordan Hall and safety Malik Spencer. Those players are expected to carry a heavy load on defense for a team that cannot afford to miss another bowl game.
Should MSU fans feel confident that this defensive unit can compete with the top offenses it will face? With another year in Rossi’s system, which has been proven to work against elite competition, there is reason to believe things will improve.
However, until that happens, it is fair to question whether or not this Spartan defense improved enough this offseason, if at all.
The roster is decently talented, but it is yet to be seen if the returning players will step up, the young players will take a leap, and the transfers will be exactly what they have been billed.
We will find out at the end of August.
