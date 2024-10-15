Spartans To Keep An Eye On These Iowa Offensive Playmakers
The Michigan State Spartans are coming off a bye week and three consecutive losses. Two of those three losses came from the top five teams in the country.
With an extended break to rest and heal, the Spartans have also had additional time to dive into their next opponent.
The Iowa Hawkeyes are currently 4-2 including their most recent victory last week against Washington. The Hawkeyes' two losses have come from Ohio State and a one-point defeat to in-state rival the Iowa State Cyclones back in Week 2.
Spartan defensive players have their hands full this Saturday night as they host some elite weapons who can impact the game mightily. The main threat is not only one of the top running backs in the Big Ten but one of the top college football.
Kaleb Johnson is a threat to take the ball to the end zone every time he touches the football. Averaging almost eight yards a carry, Johnson has racked up 937 yards through six games this season and has scored 12 touchdowns. He is a main force in this year's Iowa offense and must be contained for the Spartans to get a win on Saturday.
16 different Hawkeyes have caught a pass this season, but the two main contributors are Luke Lachey and Jacob Gill. With 16 different players catching a pass, none of them have stacked up great receiving stats on the year. Only three of them have over 100 yards receiving as their top receiving option.
Lachey has yet to find the end zone and only has 156 yards to go with his team-high 19 receptions.
Although these are not big numbers, it still is important for the Spartans defense to know that these individuals are important pieces in this offense and they have to have a defender or two on them at all times.
Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara has done some good things but is not the best quarterback this team has played by any means this season. The Spartans must respect his arm, but he is not as athletic and mobile as some of the other quarterbacks Spartan Nation has seen in the past.
Michigan State looks to get back in the win column and snap their three-game losing streak Saturday and give Spartans Stadium many things to cheer to end homecoming week in style.
