How Tracy Revels Will Fit Into Michigan State’s Secondary
Michigan State continued its defensive overhaul in the transfer portal with the addition of Bowling Green safety Tracy Revels.
With a secondary that will need leadership and experience, Revels brings a skill set that could reinforce this Spartan secondary. What was once known as the dominant "No Fly Zone," will need every piece to raise the level of the defense to get back to dominance.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound safety had an impressive season in his first year of college football with Bowling Green. He recorded 40 tackles and brought a physicality and speed to the Falcons' defense in 2024, something Michigan State could greatly benefit from. Stepping into the Big Ten competition is a level up from the MAC, but Revels' experience should make the transition smooth.
Revels has the toughness and versatility to play all over the field, and our beat writer, Aidan Champion, sees him as a candidate to start at the nickel position. Wherever he ends up, he will be an important depth piece for this Spartan secondary.
What stands out about Revels is his willingness and physicality to tackle. He is capable of contributing all over the field, and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi may dial up some creative blitzes and packages to get pressure on the quarterback, something that was a big struggle last season.
One thing to note is that Revels comes having not been part of Michigan State's spring camp, which could put him a step behind in the fall. However, if he works hard and really learns Rossi's scheme, he can hit the ground running in the fall and push for a starting spot. He is fast enough to cover receivers and physical enough to line up with tight ends, which again, makes him a strong choice to play nickel in 2025.
This defensive back room should be extremely competitive this fall. Secondary transfers include Anthony Pinnace III, Joshua Eaton, Malcolm Bell and NiJhay Burt, along with some returning players who are hungry to prove they belong. But one thing is for sure: Competition breeds excellence and improves everyone's level, and if we know anything about Revel, he will compete.
