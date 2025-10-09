Michigan State Unveils Uniform Combo for Homecoming Game vs. UCLA
It's homecoming week in East Lansing, and Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) is going to keep things simple on the uniform front against UCLA (1-4, 1-1) this Saturday.
As is tradition on each Thursday before a game, the Spartans posted a video on social media to officially announce the combination they'll be wearing.
This week, running back Makhi Frazier was featured, wearing a white helmet, green jersey, and white pants.
Michigan State Uniform Tracker
All helmets include the traditional green/white Spartan helmet logo, unless noted otherwise.
Western Michigan: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
Boston College: white helmets (black logo/stripe), black jerseys, white pants (W/B/W)
Youngstown State: green helmets, green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)
@ USC: green helmets, white jerseys, white pants (G/W/W)
@ Nebraska: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)
UCLA: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)
Quick Look at the Bruins
UCLA went from being one of the jokes of college football to the darlings of it in one weekend. Previously 0-4, the Bruins upset then-No. 7 Penn State, 42-37, in Pasadena.
What is also so intriguing about the upset of the year in this sport is that it wasn't a fluky upset where the underdog hung around and then made a couple of plays at the end to steal it. After never holding a lead, even for a second, in its first four games, the Bruins never trailed the Nittany Lions. UCLA led 27-7 at halftime.
One of the biggest drivers of the upset was quarterback Nico Iamaleava. A spring transfer portal addition from Tennessee, he had 166 passing yards, 128 rushing yards, five total touchdowns, and no turnovers against a pretty good Penn State defense.
Still, the result was considered ridiculous enough to boot No. 7 Penn State, a program that made the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, out of the AP Top 25 entirely for a reason.
UCLA opened up its season with a 43-10 loss to Utah. The wide margin of defeat is not good, but that one isn't too crazy --- the Utes are now 4-1 and one of the better teams in the Big 12.
That's when the Bruins rattled off back-to-back losses to Group of Five teams. They lost 30-23 on the road to UNLV (who is 5-0!) and a much more dreadful 35-10 home versus New Mexico. The Lobos were trailing in the fourth quarter against FCS Idaho State one week prior. Head coach DeShaun Foster was fired after that one.
With interim head coach Tim Skipper, the Bruins fell just short in their Big Ten opener at Northwestern, 17-14.
