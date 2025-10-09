Spartan Nation

Michigan State Unveils Uniform Combo for Homecoming Game vs. UCLA

The Spartans have revealed what they will be wearing this coming Saturday against the Bruins.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. runs for a touchdown against Youngstown State during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr. runs for a touchdown against Youngstown State during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's homecoming week in East Lansing, and Michigan State (3-2 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) is going to keep things simple on the uniform front against UCLA (1-4, 1-1) this Saturday.

As is tradition on each Thursday before a game, the Spartans posted a video on social media to officially announce the combination they'll be wearing.

This week, running back Makhi Frazier was featured, wearing a white helmet, green jersey, and white pants.

Michigan State Uniform Tracker

Makhi Frazier
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier runs with the ball during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

All helmets include the traditional green/white Spartan helmet logo, unless noted otherwise.

Western Michigan: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)

Boston College: white helmets (black logo/stripe), black jerseys, white pants (W/B/W)

Alante Brow
Michigan State's Alante Brown returns a kick against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Youngstown State: green helmets, green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)

@ USC: green helmets, white jerseys, white pants (G/W/W)

Nick Marsh
Michigan State WR Nick Marsh extends his arms outward during the Spartans' contest against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

@ Nebraska: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)

UCLA: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)

Quick Look at the Bruins

Nico Iamaleav
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

UCLA went from being one of the jokes of college football to the darlings of it in one weekend. Previously 0-4, the Bruins upset then-No. 7 Penn State, 42-37, in Pasadena.

What is also so intriguing about the upset of the year in this sport is that it wasn't a fluky upset where the underdog hung around and then made a couple of plays at the end to steal it. After never holding a lead, even for a second, in its first four games, the Bruins never trailed the Nittany Lions. UCLA led 27-7 at halftime.

One of the biggest drivers of the upset was quarterback Nico Iamaleava. A spring transfer portal addition from Tennessee, he had 166 passing yards, 128 rushing yards, five total touchdowns, and no turnovers against a pretty good Penn State defense.

Nico Iamaleav
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) drops back to pass during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Still, the result was considered ridiculous enough to boot No. 7 Penn State, a program that made the College Football Playoff semifinals last year, out of the AP Top 25 entirely for a reason.

UCLA opened up its season with a 43-10 loss to Utah. The wide margin of defeat is not good, but that one isn't too crazy --- the Utes are now 4-1 and one of the better teams in the Big 12.

That's when the Bruins rattled off back-to-back losses to Group of Five teams. They lost 30-23 on the road to UNLV (who is 5-0!) and a much more dreadful 35-10 home versus New Mexico. The Lobos were trailing in the fourth quarter against FCS Idaho State one week prior. Head coach DeShaun Foster was fired after that one.

With interim head coach Tim Skipper, the Bruins fell just short in their Big Ten opener at Northwestern, 17-14.

Joshua Eato
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans defensive back Joshua Eaton (7) defends Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

