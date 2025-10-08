Why UCLA is the Biggest Game Yet for MSU's Offense
Michigan State's offense isn't playing at a high enough level. Through five games, the Spartans are tied for 98th nationally in total offense, which is the fourth-worst in the Big Ten.
If MSU wants to reach six wins and a bowl game, that has to change, especially because Michigan State's defense allows the fifth-most yards per game in the conference and the second-most points per game (30.6). The only team that has been allowing more points to go up on the scoreboard is the Spartans' next opponent, UCLA.
Since the Bruins' defense has played so poorly, that makes Saturday a potential get-right game for Michigan State's offense after it only averaged 3.5 yards per play during its 38-27 loss at Nebraska.
It's also critical for future success because if MSU has another day similar to what it had in Lincoln against the worst defense left on the schedule, it's tough to imagine the Spartans moving the ball against good or elite ones. After UCLA, Michigan State travels to face No. 7 Indiana, whose defense ranks fifth in yards allowed.
The Long Day Offensively vs. Nebraska
Even though Michigan State put up a respectable point total of 27, it truly felt like an offensive performance more associated with 14 or 17 points. Excluding one drive that was just a kneel-down before halftime, MSU was averaging only 20.2 yards per drive.
The Spartans went three-and-out five times, which doesn't include the two times quarterback Aidan Chiles threw an interception on a third down at the very beginning of a drive. Late in the game, Michigan State also turned the ball over on downs on just four plays. That means the Spartans failed to get a first down on eight of their 12 serious drives.
MSU went 2-for-14 on third downs, as well. It was going to need success on early downs running the ball, since getting into third-and-long and obvious passing downs would allow Nebraska's No. 1-ranked passing defense to tee off on the Spartans. They failed to do that, averaging 2.2 yards a carry, and Michigan State averaged 8.5 yards to go when it had a third down.
"We got exposed in some areas," offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Tuesday. "Bottom line, I think, for us is, we've got to execute better on first and second down. We put ourselves in too many third-and-long situations and predictable passing situations against a good, active front and a secondary that had been solid all year against the pass."
UCLA's Defense
So far, UCLA has allowed at least 30 points in four of its five games. The defense's season low is 17 points allowed against Northwestern. Group of Five teams UNLV and New Mexico scored 30 and 35 points against the Bruins, respectively.
UCLA got a big stop versus Penn State at the very end, but, excluding an intentional safety taken by the Bruins late in the game, 35 points allowed is still plenty. They got out to a great start, holding the Nittany Lions to just seven in the first half, but Penn State might've figured something out during halftime, since it still finished with that final total of 37.
From a season-wide perspective, UCLA is actually 26th in the country in passing yards allowed. But that is largely because the Bruins never had a lead during their first four games, so opponents were a lot more inclined to run it. The Bruins actually allow 8.1 yards per pass attempt, the third-worst mark in the Big Ten.
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar's 7.7 yards per attempt was his second-best day in that statistic this year, above games versus FIU and Villanova. That can make this one a bounce-back opportunity for Chiles, who just had his worst performance based on yards per attempt (3.7) as a Spartan. He'll also want to get the ball to wide receiver Nick Marsh, who has been quiet by his standards over the last two games.
"Nick's a good player, and the bottom line is we've got to find more ways to get him more involved, and he can help us win football games," Lindgren said.
Their run defense might be even worse. UCLA allows more than 200 yards per game on the ground and allows 5.3 yards per carry, which are both the highest totals in the Big Ten. That could be a good sign for running backs Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis to have nice days.
Even though the Bruins have seen so much change this season in the wake of their head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator all being fired or leaving, Lindgren sees a unit that has improved.
"I've been really impressed," Lindgren said of UCLA's run defense. "The last couple weeks, they seem like they've got new energy. Those guys are flying around. They do a good job of tackling. I feel like it's almost like looking at a different defense the last couple weeks. Obviously, they've changed the scheme, but the guys are playing with confidence in it; they're playing hard. It's going to be a challenge for us."
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the importance of MSU's future offensive performance against UCLA when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.