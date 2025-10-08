Meet MSU's Foe's Secret Weapon, Jerry Neuheisel
The Michigan State Spartans hope to get the 2025 season back on track as they take on the UCLA Bruins in a homecoming showdown.
UCLA is coming off the upset of the college football season, taking down Penn State, 42-37, in Tim Skipper’s second game as the interim head coach.
One of the biggest storylines from that game, and what might help the Bruins salvage their season moving forward, was the playcalling of interim offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel. With DeShaun Foster’s firing came Tino Sunseri’s as well.
Neuheisel unlocked something in the Bruins’ offense – even if he couldn’t work his headset. Everything looked impressive on that side of the ball against one of the best defenses in the country.
UCLA Interim OC Jerry Neuheisel
Neuheisel is a former UCLA quarterback who completed 60 percent of his passes for 371 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He entered games in relief when Brett Hundley would leave in 2013 and 2014.
His father, Rick, is a former head coach for the Bruins. After his playing career, Jerry spent a year as a quarterback in a Japanese football league.
When that was over, he took a brief grad assistant role at Texas A&M. Then, he returned to UCLA in several different position coach roles.
He became the assistant head coach this season and earned the interim OC job when Foster was fired. His first game as the play caller did not go well, as the Bruins only scored 14 points and failed to score in the second half.
However, everything changed against the Nittany Lions when UCLA totaled 466 yards of offense and went 10-of-16 on third downs. Neuheisel unlocked the Bruins’ run game with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who rushed for over 120 yards and three touchdowns.
Neuheisel and the Bruins enter this game with lots of offensive momentum. They hope to keep it going against a Spartan defense that has held only two opponents under 30 points this season.
Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi must find ways to outduel Neuheisel. He has plenty of years of experience on the young OC.
Neuheisel may be on his way to earning a full-time OC job, whether that be with UCLA or another team. MSU hopes it can slow down his momentum on Saturday.
