Why MSU Will Beat Michigan in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to make a statement in Jonathan Smith’s second season in East Lansing.
Things looked promising to start Smith’s tenure, but the team collapsed in the second half, leaving a sour taste in Spartan fans’ mouths.
The team attacked the transfer portal hard this offseason, improving the roster on both sides of the ball. MSU is primed to make a bowl game for the first time since the 2021 season.
Smith can truly endear himself to fans by beating the Spartans’ bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. MSU has not taken down Michigan since 2021, when Kenneth Walker III ran for five touchdowns in one of the best college football matchups that year.
Spartan fans are tired of watching the Wolverines hoist the Paul Bunyan Trophy, hoping MSU can bring it home in 2025.
This year, Smith and the Spartans will bring Paul back to East Lansing. How will they do it?
MSU was close to defeating the Wolverines last season, coming up short in a 24-17 match-up in Ann Arbor. Many fans were strongly discouraged by the team’s performance in that late October game.
However, Smith said that game helped him understand the rivalry much better, and he should prepare his team better this time around.
Michigan lost much of its talent from last season. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson and several members of the offensive line have moved on, and the Wolverines may not have reloaded.
The Wolverines are breaking in a new quarterback, Bryce Underwood. The five-star prospect is extremely talented, but it is always difficult to make the jump to the collegiate level, no matter how talented the player.
MSU could have an advantage in defense, given the lack of perimeter talent and the fact that a transfer running back is taking over. Will Justice Haynes have the same impact Kalel Mullings had last season?
The Spartans have lots of returning talent on offense, including the dynamic duo of Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh. Those two, plus an improved offensive line and more explosive receivers, should expose a new-look Wolverine offense.
The game is at Spartan Stadium this season, and Spartan fans will show up to support the team as it looks to turn the rivalry back in its favor. Will home-field advantage be enough this season?
The Spartans and Wolverines have similarly talented teams this season, so this game could go either way.
That being the case, it bodes well for MSU.
