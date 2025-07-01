Early Look at MSU's 2025 Opponents: Michigan
Michigan State football has lost its last three meetings against its most hated rival, Michigan, though, unlike 2022 and 2023, the Spartans made things interesting last season.
They were down by just 6 going into the fourth quarter, and had a few plays gone differently, the outcome might have been in Michigan State's favor.
But the Wolverines are expected to be better next season after an 8-5 first year under Sherrone Moore.
The player everyone is most interested to see is the top quarterback in the class of 2025, Bryce Underwood. In that same room are transfers Mikey Keene and Jake Garcia.
Michigan lost its two leading rushers from last year, Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards but added the top running back in the transfer portal, Justice Haynes, from Alabama.
The Wolverines lost their two leading receivers as well but brought in four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh and transfers Donaven McCulley from Indiana and Anthony Simpson from UMass. They are returning veteran wideouts Semaj Morgan and Fredrick Moore.
Michigan is also expected to have a strong offensive line, having brought in five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola and four-star offensive tackle Avery Gach to join Big Ten honorable mention guard Giovanni El-Hadi and several other returners.
Defensively, the Wolverines added to the trenches with transfer defensive linemen Tré Williams and Damon Payne from Clemson and Alabama, respectively, major help after losing Mason Graham and Josaiah Stewart.
In the secondary, they lost Will Johnson but brought in transfer safety TJ Metcalf from Arkansas and cornerback Caleb Anderson from Louisiana. They also added four-star safety Jordan Young.
They also return All-Big Ten honorable mention Earnest Hausman at linebacker.
Michigan State will have its hands full again when it faces Michigan this year, but with the Spartans having home-field advantage, perhaps the Spartans can prove the naysayers wrong and stun the high-aspiring Wolverines in Spartan Stadium.
The Wolverines replenished just about every area of the field they needed to, but starting over can be a difficult transition sometimes. Moore will have to make a statement in Year 2 as the league gets better and better.
