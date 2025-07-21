Wolverines Add Fuel to the Fire for MSU Football Matchup
We're less than 100 days away from Michigan State's annual meeting with bitter rival Michigan, and Spartan fans shouldn't be more eager to watch their beloved team host the Wolverines, with hopes of ending a three-game drought.
The hatred feels a little more present than in recent years, especially considering how things left off in last season's matchup in Ann Arbor when a scuffle broke out in the final half-minute.
The intensity has been raised, though, as a trio of Wolverines added fuel to the flame with a very forward message on Monday.
Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of three Michigan football players, defensive linemen Rayshaun Benny, Derrick Moore and Tre Williams discussing their 2025 matchup with the Spartans at the Champions Circle Golf Classic in Plymouth, Michigan.
"Little bro in East Lansing, we'll put it like that," said Williams. "Go to little bro crib in East Lansing, pop out. It's going to be a good time.
"Same thing as normal," said Benny.
Then, to further emphasize the message, Moore undid his belt, pulled it out from his waist and cast it in a beating motion while his two teammates joined in.
"Belt off to their behind, man," said Williams.
For the record, Williams is from Washington, D.C. and transferred over from Clemson this offseason. He has not yet participated in the rivalry.
One can assume that this video is already finding its way to Michigan State players. And it's going to be saved by Spartan fans in the event that Michigan State pulls off an unlikely win on Oct. 25.
The Wolverines are going to be contending for a Big Ten title, looking for their fourth in five years. The Spartans, meanwhile, should be content with merely making a bowl game, which the program has not done since 2021, the last time they defeated Michigan in a game Spartan fans know as the "Kenneth Walker game."
Michigan State made things interesting in their battle with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor last season, but Michigan would pull away to earn its third-straight win against the Spartans, prevailing, 24-17.
