Big Ten Reaches Verdict on Michigan State-Michigan Altercation
It seems the controversy regarding the end of Michigan State's football contest with Michigan on Saturday has quickly come to an end.
At the end of Saturday's game, Michigan's sideline intervened as Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland got into a physical exchange. The main conflict to have come from the scrum that took place was what many believed to be Michigan running back Kalel Mullings stomping on someone Spartans believe to have been a Michigan State staff member.
According to the Big Ten, nothing of sorts was conclusive from video footage.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten released a statement regarding its final verdict in its investigation.
It was as follows:
"The Big Ten Conference thoroughly reviewed video of the incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday's Michigan-Michigan State football game. Amidst the confrontation, student athletes from both teams were on the ground and surrounded by so many individuals that both players were completely obscured from view. The video review was inconclusive as to whether individual discipline was appropriate for anyone in the immediate vicinity of the two players who were on the ground. While the confrontation was a disappointing conclusion to the contest, the Conference appreciates the efforts made by staff from both teams, security personnel, and game officials to rapidly de-escalate the incident, as well as the responses by both head coaches. The Big Ten discussed the situation with both institutions and determined that no further action will be taken."
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller had requested the investigation.
"The emotions are high," Haller told reporters on Monday. "This game is not like anything our teams have played throughout the year. ... But when we play that team, I'm just going to make sure that our kids have a fair feeling that we are held to the same standard as everybody else."
Haller and Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith did not say whether a Michigan State staffer was stomped on the ground.
Based on the Big Ten's statement on Tuesday, it seems nothing more will come of Saturday's scrum. For now, no Michigan player will be penalized.
