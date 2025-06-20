Early Look at MSU's 2025 Opponents: Youngstown State
The last time Michigan State football faced Youngstown State was the same season the Spartans last made a bowl game.
The two programs have only met three times, with Michigan State having been victorious in each matchup.
This year will mark meeting No. 4, when the Spartans host the Penguins on Sept. 13.
Youngstown State went 4-8 last season, with a 3-5 record against Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) opponents.
The Penguins are entering their sixth season under coach Doug Phillips.
Youngstown State will be returning junior quarterback Beau Brungard, who made First Team All-MVFC last season. He threw for 2,141 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 998 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Brungard is one of several key players the Penguins are returning, including his No. 1 receiving option, senior wide receiver Max Tom Czak, who led the squad with 904 yards and four touchdowns. He was also named to the All-MVFC First Team.
In the backfield, Youngstown State is returning senior running back Ethan Wright, who enters his second season with the program after transferring over from Cincinnati. He was the team's second-leading rusher with 677 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
The running back room also added Ohio State transfer senior TC Caffey, who rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown in the 2022 season but was never able to propel his career in Columbus due to injuries.
The Penguins are also returning their leading tackler from last season, senior defensive back DJ Harris, who posted 57 tackles after transferring over from Tiffin. On top of that, they still have their second-leading tackler, redshirt sophomore defensive back Makai Shahid, who tallied 56 tackles.
Youngstown State did lose its third- and fourth-leading tacklers in defensive back Jaylen Castleberry (transferred to Temple) and linebacker Devin Johnson (graduation), respectively.
Overall, the Penguins are going to be a team that shouldn't be overlooked when they come to East Lansing, considering their experience and the danger that Brungard poses as a dual-threat quarterback.
Facing him should only help the Spartans, though, before they face some of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten.
