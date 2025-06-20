A Look Back on MSU's Last Bowl Victory
It has been four seasons since the Michigan State Spartans appeared in -- and won -- a bowl game.
Jonathan Smith is looking to help MSU get back to postseason football and add another trophy to the Skandalaris Center. It has been far too long, and fans are growing tired of losers.
The Spartans’ last bowl victory came in 2021 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Pittsburgh Panthers in Atlanta. Mel Tucker led MSU to a New Year’s Six bowl victory in his second season.
Obviously, so much has changed since then, but at the time, Spartan fans felt like this was the start of a special era of football in East Lansing.
Today, let’s look back on that game and how MSU pulled off the win.
The game started with Payton Thorne throwing a strike to Jayden Reed in the end zone. It looked like Reed’s knee may have been down before he got the ball across the plane, but the touchdown call stood.
MSU led, 7-0.
Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett opted out of the game, so Pittsburgh started Nick Patti. He got the Panthers off to a good start, scrambling for a touchdown on the following drive to tie the game.
However, he injured his collarbone and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Davis Beville took over at quarterback for Pitt.
Matthew Coghlin broke the tie with a field goal to make it 10-7 after the first quarter.
After that, the Panthers started rolling. Thorne threw an interception to Brandon Hill after trying to hit Maliq Carr downfield, and Pittsburgh drove down the field and scored to take a 14-10 lead.
The Spartans trailed, 14-10, at halftime, and the second half did not start on a better note. Thorne was sacked and lost the football, and Cameron Bright recovered the ball, scoring a touchdown to put the Panthers up, 21-10.
With no Kenneth Walker III to flip the field for MSU, things were looking bleak late in the third quarter. It would be up to Thorne and the receivers to lead the Spartans back.
And that’s what they did.
After a mostly stagnant third quarter, the Spartans faced a goal-to-go situation. Thorne threw a jump ball in the end zone to Connor Heyward, who bullied a defender with a strong touchdown catch.
21-16 after a failed 2-point conversion.
Pittsburgh did not score on its ensuing drive, giving the ball back to MSU with five and a half minutes left.
Thorne hit multiple receivers down the field to maintain the drive. Reed. Jalen Nailor. Keon Coleman. Carr.
All the way down to the Panthers’ 36-yard line.
Then, Thorne threw a jump ball into the end zone to Reed, who came down with it, and drew a pass interference penalty.
Insult to injury. Touchdown. MSU leads.
A 2-point conversion gave the Spartans a three-point lead with two and a half minutes left.
There was still time for Pittsburgh to drive down the field to tie the game or take the lead, so MSU’s defense had to be strong.
Beville hit Jordan Addison for a long gain on a fourth-down play, keeping the Panthers’ drive alive. They got down to MSU’s 26-yard line.
Then, Cal Haladay jumped in front of Beville’s pass, and there was no one in front of him.
78-yard pick-six. Ball game.
Michigan State 31, Pittsburgh 21. The Spartans had won the Peach Bowl.
Tucker led MSU to 11 wins and a bowl victory in just his second season in East Lansing after a tumultuous, COVID-ridden first season.
Tucker got himself into trouble years later, being accused of sexual harassment and ultimately losing his job.
The Spartans have not returned to a bowl game since then, and they could be on the precipice of breaking that drought this year.
