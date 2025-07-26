MSU OL Ramil Has Hilarious Comment on Spartan Culture
The Michigan State Spartans had representatives in Las Vegas this week, as Big Ten Football Media Days took place.
Along with Jonathan Smith, wide receiver Nick Marsh, offensive lineman Stanton Ramil and linebacker Jordan Hall made the trip out West to represent the Spartans. Fans are getting excited about what this team is capable of.
MSU’s representatives said all the right things this weekend, but no one may have had a better line than Ramil. He wants to see Spartans return to the pinnacle of college football, but more importantly, he wants to see MSU fans celebrate again.
And if you know anything about MSU fans, they celebrate hard.
The three Spartan players sat with Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine to answer some questions. When asked about where the team has seen the most growth, Ramil mentioned that former Spartan Brian Allen met with the team earlier this year.
The rest of his answer was gold.
“We watched film from the last season,” said Ramil. “We see where our mistakes were. Watching it, we were like, ‘How can we make that many mistakes and still rush like we did?’ When you watch all of our games, the way we opened up, we had spurts. We can do that. Just being consistent throughout the thing, being gritty, being dominant the whole time.”
Ramil motioned to Hall and Marsh before slyly smiling and issuing the rest of his answer.
“We want to see couches burned,” he said. “We want that. That’s what we want.”
Spartan fans have been known to burn couches off campus when the team wins. To be honest, Spartan fans burn couches when they lose.
Sometimes, Spartan fans burn couches out of pure boredom.
We do not endorse couch burning, but MSU fans want to celebrate big wins again. The Spartans have not been competitive in the Big Ten in the last few years, and Ramil intends to help the team return to that place.
MSU is entering year two under Smith, and the buzz is building around the program. Smith got Marsh to return this offseason, and the pairing of him and quarterback Aidan Chiles can continue to grow.
Ramil will again be the starting left tackle as part of a reshaped Spartan offensive line.
This group is excited to help MSU be relevant in college football again, which may lead to couches burning.
