Star Spartans OL, Former Elite Recruit on Why He Chose to Stay
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State hired Jonathan Smith last November. His star-studded staff soon assembled, a mix of Spartan holdovers, Oregon State loyalists and outside stars. Plenty of Spartans hit the transfer portal. Pretty much the entire quarterback room did.
A host of players abandoned ship in both transfer windows. Stanton Ramil, a blue-chip gem secured by the Mel Tucker regime, elected to stay. He could have gone anywhere in the country. He could have followed his recruiter and former Spartans offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic to Alabama.
Ramil, a 6-foot-7 and 310-pound lineman, has a bright future ahead. Staying in the green and white was huge. Ramil told reporters why he came to that decision on Tuesday.
"I just wanted to stay because I really enjoy it here," Ramil said. "I wanted to be part of the team, the program that brings Michigan State football back to where it was, and I want to be in college with my boys for as much as I can and just really enjoy that college experience instead of just bouncing around."
In the age of the transfer portal, any new staff needs to sell themselves to the holdovers. If the pitch doesn't work, those players wear new colors the next season. Smith's staff is all about family and a strong, connected environment.
Ramil could have made Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik pitch the vision of Smith's Spartans. He opted to maintain the synergy within the program.
"I don't really want that drama. ... I don't really think it's good for a relationship with coaches just making them really recruit you," Ramil said. "I mean, there's a certain level of respect that needs to be provided by both of us, both parties."
Ramil's character and ability are both evident. He was a Top 20 offensive tackle prospect per 247Sports. The site's Cooper Petagna, a national recruiting analyst, liked Ramil as a prospect.
"Possesses above average athleticism at the left tackle position," he wrote. "Displays above average knee bend and hip flexibility. Functional athlete that maintains adequate foot and body quickness in his pass set. Demonstrates above average play strength as both a run and pass blocker. Shows the ability to anchor and redirect. Appears to have the ability to move defenders off the line of scrimmage. Wins with length and leverage. Plays with a good feel and understanding of the tackle position.
"Projects as an above average multi-year starter at a Power Five program with the ability to outperform his projection."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
