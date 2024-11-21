Stock Up Report for Michigan State Entering Purdue Week
The Michigan State Spartans need to pick up victories in their final two games to become bowl-eligible.
One of those wins could come against a bad Purdue Boilermakers team, who comes to East Lansing for a Friday night showdown. Purdue is 1-9 this season and has been one of the worst teams in college football across the board.
Jonathan Smith’s Spartans have lost three consecutive games and are looking to snap that streak and get back into the win column. These final games will be crucial not only in their quest for postseason football but also in building momentum for 2025.
Despite a blowout loss last weekend, several Spartans turned in good performances. Those performances have helped those players improve their stock.
So, whose stock is up as the Spartans prepare for the Boilermakers?
Let’s check in with our weekly stock report.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles - Chiles’ first appearance on the stock up report, the sophomore quarterback just had his best game of the season.
Despite having defensive linemen in his face for most of his dropbacks, Chiles completed 23-of-40 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 40 yards.
Most importantly, Chiles did not turn the ball over for the first time in a game since the Prairie View A&M game in Week 3.
His growth is evident, and Chiles is well on his way to becoming the star he was billed to be when he arrived in East Lansing.
Linebacker Darius Snow - One of the team’s most experienced players, Snow has worked his way back from a horrific knee injury two years ago.
Snow led the team in tackles with seven against Illinois. He may be the most instinctual defender on the team, so having him directing the defense should lead to significant improvements.
If Snow can stay healthy over his last two games, he should make a major impact on the Michigan State defense.
Wide receiver Aziah Johnson - Hopefully, you bought Aziah Johnson stock last week, like we told you.
Johnson caught three passes for 70 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown strike on a nice double move. He has slowly worked his way into more snaps for the Spartans and should be a key contributor to the passing game in 2025.
With Montorie Foster on his way out and not too many more answers behind Nick Marsh, Johnson should continue to be a factor for the Spartans’ offense.
