The Likelihood of MSU Football Pulling Off Upsets in Tough Stretch
The Michigan State Spartans will face an absurdly tough stretch of football at the end of September heading into October.
After a four-game stretch in the early third of the season that could see the Spartans go undefeated, they face a gauntlet of tough teams: Ohio State, Oregon on the road, Iowa, and they close in Ann Arbor against Michigan. Thankfully, they have a bye week in between to regroup and get healthy.
This is one of the toughest stretches any team will face in college football, rivaled only by Florida’s seven-game stretch facing all ranked teams. For a rebuilding Spartans squad, this stretch should give them a great deal of trouble.
Can Michigan State pull off any upsets in that stretch? Or will they enter November on a four-game losing streak?
Let’s evaluate the plausibility of MSU stealing a victory during the toughest stretch of their season.
Ohio State - The Buckeyes boast one of the best rosters in all of college football, and the Spartans haven’t beaten them since 2015.
Michigan State will likely be a significant underdog in this game, having to find a way to slow down the running back duo of TreVeon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins while also dealing with Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate in the passing game.
Ohio State is competing for a National Championship, while the Spartans just hope to get back to a bowl game. This one feels out of reach.
Likelihood: Not Very
At Oregon - This is another game that Spartan fans probably will not enjoy.
Like Ohio State, the Ducks are competing for a National Championship. They brought in excellent players in the transfer portal, like quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Evan Stewart, and Dan Lanning leads one of the best defenses in the nation.
Oregon has made quick work of lesser opponents during Lanning’s time in Eugene. Plus, the 2,346-mile trip will make things more difficult. Don’t expect a miracle here.
Likelihood: Not Very
Iowa: The Spartans nearly took down the Hawkeyes last year in Iowa City, but coaching snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Iowa gets quarterback Cade McNamara back, who suffered a severe injury in last year’s game against the Spartans. The Iowa offense has struggled, but McNamara could give them a shot in the arm.
Having this game at home should be an advantage for MSU. If they can cash in on offensive opportunities they missed last year, they have a chance to defeat a solid team.
Likelihood: Possible
At Michigan: The Spartans know how important this game is.
Michigan still does not know who its starting quarterback will be, so it is giving reps to all four quarterbacks on the roster. As the old saying goes, if you have four quarterbacks, you have none.
The Wolverines still have one of the best defenses in college football, so scoring against them will be a challenge. However, Sherrone Moore is not Jim Harbaugh, and this is not last year’s Michigan State coaching staff.
Could the Spartans scheme up a way to bring Paul Bunyan home?
Likelihood: Not likely, but not impossible
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.