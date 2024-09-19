Undefeated Start Helping Michigan State Build Confidence
Michigan State has unexpectedly started the season with three consecutive wins and aims to make it four in a row when it plays Boston College on the road.
When the season started, Michigan State was continuously overlooked, as it had a brand new football program after bringing in a new coaching staff and losing many players to the transfer portal.
Coach Jonathan Smith said that although the team’s early success may have been a surprise to some people, it has not changed the expectations he and the team had entering the season. Smith noted that winning builds confidence, especially winning three games in a row to start the season.
“The expectations [internally] really have not changed much, but I do think there is confidence that comes from having success, going through a workweek and playing in the game," Smith said. "I think we have learned, yeah, we have an opportunity to play at a high level. We are going to need to do it more consistently, but there is an energy. I am not going to lie to you, there is an energy when you win games that fill the building.”
Smith and Michigan State have a chance to remain undefeated this weekend in what would be their second upset road victory of the season. It would be a defining win for a team that will soon face some of the best teams in the country. After returning from their game against Boston College, Michigan State will prepare to face Ohio State and Oregon in consecutive weeks, as well as Iowa and Michigan.
It will be critical for Smith and Michigan State to take advantage of an opportunity to steal another win. While many outside of the football program may not think they can do it, Michigan State will lean on the confidence they have built over the first few weeks of the season to guide them over the next few weeks. Michigan State has gotten off to the best start it has had in years and has a legitimate shot at making it to a bowl game this season.
Michigan State has a long way to go before returning to national prominence. However, Smith has his team confident in themselves and the direction they are headed.
