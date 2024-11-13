WATCH: MSU's Chad Wilt Talks State of the Rush Ends and More Heading into Week 12
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's edge rushers have struggled to get to opposing quarterbacks in recent games.
The Spartans haven't had a single sack since their matchup with Boston College in Week 4.
As Michigan State looks to earn a bowl bid in this final stretch of the season, getting to the qaurterback will be crucial in these final three games.
Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt discussed this and more when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his press conference on Monday:
Smith: "Well, coming off the bye week, headed to play a good opponent. On Illinois' side, a guy that I really like and respect, Bret Bielema, and what he's done there and at some of the previous institutions. I really respect him [for what he has done for] college football -- being on committees, voice, advocating for the game, and so, like I said, I got a ton of respect for him and, really, his team, his current team. Good defense, veteran quarterback, creates some issues for you there. So, we know this is going to be a tough challenge that we're getting ready for. We practiced yesterday, full go, full pads, and I thought it was a really spirited, good practice. And then we're into our normal game week prep starting again tomorrow, getting ready for this one. Excited about these -- really, opportunity this month. We've got three in front of us, totally focused on the Illinois here, and I know our guys are excited about what we got to play for. Bye week, we got a lot done recruiting-wise toward the end of the week. Got a chance to enjoy the hockey game Saturday night. Awesome win. Adam's [Nightingale] got those guys going again. Best of luck with women's soccer in the NCAA Tournament. I think we'll find out today where they're headed and who they're playing. And so a lot of good going on. And I think you had just Coach [Tom] Izzo up here and big-time game [tomorrow]. And just getting started with basketball, hockey, all of it, a lot going on. It's great for Michigan State."
