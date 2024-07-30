Why MSU RB Nate Carter Respects Jaden Mangham's Decision to Transfer to Michigan
There was some fuel added to the fire that is the Michigan State-Michigan rivalry this offseason when former Spartan safety Jaden Mangham transferred to Michigan, while former Michigan linebacker Semaj Bridgeman transferred to Michigan State.
The two moves were announced within just hours of each other.
Many within Spartan Nation were quite upset with Mangham's departure, viewing the decision as a betrayal.
Spartan alumni Felton Davis III and Tony Lippett expressed their disapproval on X, formerly known as Twitter, when it was first revealed Mangham would be visiting Michigan. The criticism continued when former Spartan wide receiver Mark Dell and current Spartans Ken Talley and Xavier Henderson bashed the move following Mangham's decision.
Mangham's former teammate, Michigan State running back Nate Carter, however, respects the decision.
"I don't think it's necessarily a rivalry thing," Carter said at Big Ten Football Media Days last week. "I think that Jaden [Mangham] and Semaj [Bridgeman] did the best thing that was for them in that time. And like, I'm a product of the transfer portal. So, I'm very high on people making the best decision for themselves if it's for the right reasons. And I believe that Jaden and Semaj, obviously, in that time, they had to make a hard decision. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision, but they had to make hard decisions, and I believe that they're going to prosper from those decisions.
"So, I don't think that it's necessarily a rivalry thing. I just think that, I look at those guys as two guys who wanted to put themselves in the best position possible to be great and to achieve their goals, and I think they did that."
