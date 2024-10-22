Wolverines' Top Defensive Players For Spartans To Key On
The Michigan State Spartans snapped their losing streak Saturday night as they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes on homecoming 32-20. It is typical for teams in the Big Ten to enjoy victories quickly and prepare intensely as an even bigger game approaches them this week.
In-state rivalry week and the right to have the upper hand in Michigan are at stake this Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines welcome the Spartans to the third-largest stadium in the world. Michigan Stadium is a special place with many historical moments engraved in its capacity. For the Spartans, if they want to leave “The Big House” in winning fashion, they must play well on all three phases and especially put up points against the Wolverines' defense.
The Spartans offense will have their hands full as the Wolverines have lots of talented players on the defensive side of the ball. Ernest Hausmann is the leading tackler at linebacker for the Wolverines as his 45 tackles this season ranks him 13th in the conference. He can tackle, cover and be a force with his blitzes, The Spartans' offensive line must communicate where he is at all times.
The O-line also needs to have max protection and help side blocks when facing Wolverines Josaiah Stewart and Mason Graham, as these two lead the sack department both capturing over three sacks this season. Kenneth Grant is also an x-factor who can do it all on the line, including disrupting passes as he is second on the team in pass breakups as a lineman with four.
Then there's, of course, Will Johnson, arguably the best cornerback in all of college football. His status for Saturday's matchup is to be determined, but the Spartans should prepare for his presence nonetheless.
Other secondary players for the Wolverines will also be important matchups to win, as Jyaire Hill, Quinten Johnson and Makari Paige have been ballhawks and have shown excellent coverage skills so far this season.
As a team, the Wolverines have given up an average of 22 points per game. They have also let the air attack beat them at times as they are giving up 234 yards through the passing game as opposed to their rushing allowance of just over 92.
This week will provide the opportunity for the Spartans to scout and even create new plays to exploit the weak spots in the Wolverines' defense.
