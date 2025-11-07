Freshman Jordan Scott Reveals What Brought Him to Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State forward Jordan Scott is going to have an important role during his freshman year with the Spartans.
He was one of the first players off the bench during the season opener against Colgate. The six points and six rebounds do not stick out on the box score too much, but head coach Tom Izzo has been impressed with the level of effort that Scott has shown.
Scott spoke to the media on Thursday about the things that brought him to MSU and also the upcoming game versus No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, FOX).
A video can be viewed below.
Watch Jordan Scott here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of Scott's presser has been provided.
Transcript
Q: On the court, what are the individual expectations for you this season?
SCOTT: Yeah, I think just bring the energy and be able to hit shots, play defense and run the floor. I think that's what we all need to be able to do a little bit better is defend, rebound, and run. We don't have a lot of energy and we don't start off games well, which we haven't recently in the past few games. Just be able to be that battery off the bench and be able to give the team a little energy.
Q: Your mom played at Maryland, right? Why didn't you go there?
SCOTT: I think out of my choices, my final three were Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Michigan State, and Michigan State was just a clear pick to me after I had my official visits to all of them and it was just 100% my choice.
Q: And my last question to you, well, you kind of just answered it, what's the number one factor that brought you here to MSU?
SCOTT: I think it's the culture. I think Michigan State is a special place and I know it kind of gets repetitive saying the culture, but it's really like real here.
Q: Jordan, is the [Tom] Izzo honeymoon sweet-talk phase over right now?
SCOTT: I don't know if that was ever a thing, honestly. Nah, we know serious time has started, so we know practices are going to be intense. We got a lot of big games coming up and we got a lot to prove this season.
