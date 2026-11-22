EAST LANSING — Michigan State's ultra-talented hockey team just needed a win. It really didn't matter much against whom, but a shutout win against its top-ranked rival will do the trick.

The ninth-ranked Spartans had only gotten two points across their first three Big Ten games and were coming off a 5-1 drubbing at No. 1 Michigan on Friday. One day later, though, MSU was able to flip the script in a 2-0 victory at Munn Ice Arena.

Here are three immediate takeaways from the win:

Rivalry Feel, But Not 'Fight Night' This Time

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale looks on against Minnesota during the third period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo jokingly confused this hockey game for a boxing match during his postgame press conference earlier Saturday after the Spartans' 91-70 win against Detroit Mercy. This, of course, refers to the line brawl that happened on Friday night at Yost Ice Arena that resulted in multiple players on both sides receiving suspensions.

Michigan had to dress its third-string goalie as an extra forward, and Michigan State was playing with a thin supply of defensemen. Rivalry games are always "all hands on deck" events, but that was quite literally what was going on for both of these teams in at least one area.

The intensity of the matchup was obvious from the first puck drop. College hockey is often a beat or two slower than the NHL, but these two teams were racing up and down the ice during the first few minutes while getting that initial rush of adrenaline. That wore off a bit eventually, but the air of Munn still felt different compared to when Wisconsin or Ohio State are in town. The crowd felt a bit more focused than usual, oooing and ahhhing at every puck that wizzed by either net.

Importantly, though, it was a relatively clean game. The two teams took their fair share of penalties, but there weren't two zillion skirmishes or any punches thrown. All players were probably told by their own teams and the Big Ten to "take a chill pill," but emotions still run high in these games and can cause a ruckus. None of that really happened on Saturday.

MSU Largely Held Control

Michigan State forward Anthony Romani (15) makes a pass against Michigan at Munn Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the several issues for the Spartans during their 5-1 loss to Michigan on Friday was that they were playing on their heels right away. The shots were 11-0 in favor of the Wolverines to start things out, with those shots resulting in a pair of Michigan goals. MSU got a goal back before the first period on Friday was over, but that was all, as UM goalie Jack Ivankovic delivered a brick-wall performance with 37 saves on 38 opportunities.

Michigan State looked like the team playing on their toes on Saturday. It wasn't by some obvious, overwhelming margin, but the Spartans certainly felt like equals with the current No. 1 team in the polls.

The time when the ice felt particularly tilted in MSU's favor was at the end of the first period. In the closing moments of the initial 20 minutes. Michigan State kept swarming the crease and hammering away at Ivankovic, hoping to get one past him. The Spartans nearly got a fluky one when the puck bounced off the glass behind the net and bounced onto Ivankovic's back, but the puck somehow never crossed the line. MSU ran the post shortly after that.

Michigan State’s head coach Adam Nightingale looks on during the first period in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finally, with 10 seconds left in the period, the puck got loose while Ivankovic was sprawled out on his stomach. Anthony Romani was in the right spot at the right time, and he flipped it over Ivankovic for the game's opening goal.

Mason West added some insurance during the third period, slotting in a wrister from the right circle. It turned out the Spartans didn't need another goal, but that was the moment the home crowd seemed to feel that Saturday night was going to be all right.

Be Glad to Have Ravensbergen

Michigan State goalie Joshua Ravensbergen stands in net during a game vs. Northern Michigan at Munn Ice Arena on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

True freshman Joshua Ravensbergen was also phenomenal in net for the Spartans. Friday was a tough night for him and Michigan State hockey in general (Game 1s have been a struggle most of the season, too). Being able to get up the next day and protect home ice against this very fast, very skilled Michigan squad was going to be no easy task.

The Wolverines entered Saturday night with the top offense in the entire country, scoring 5.4 goals per game. Ravensbergen -- who, keep in mind, had a depleted group of defensemen in front of him -- kept Michigan off the board entirely, saving all 32 shots he faced. UM had previously scored at least two goals in every single game before this one, as well as at least four goals in all but one.

Michigan State's goaltending hasn't missed a beat since Trey Augustine went pro. Ravensbergen is one of nine first-round draft picks on the Spartans' roster, after all. He's certainly playing like a first-rounder. Enjoy him while he's here.