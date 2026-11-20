Friday night is also Senior Night for Michigan State football.

The Spartans (3-7 overall, 1-6 Big Ten) are hoping to send their seniors out on a positive note, but No. 13 Oregon (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) is a massive task. A lot has to go right for MSU to make this a four-quarter ballgame. These three players on expiring eligibility will be a big part of the game plan.

QB Cam Fancher (if available)

Michigan State quarterback Cam Fancher takes a snap against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One major question for Michigan State is who the quarterback will be. Alessio Milivojevic will miss this one with an injury he suffered in the second quarter of last week's game against Washington, which appeared to be in his non-throwing arm.

Cam Fancher is the backup, but he's been listed as questionable to play on all three of MSU's midweek availability reports. His issue is probably in his leg. Fancher hurt it back during the Wisconsin game, and Washington was the first game he was able to be available for since. Milivojevic's injury forced Fancher to take the reins for about 2.5 quarters, with Fancher finishing with 14-of-22 completions, 134 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and one interception.

Fancher also seemed to aggravate his leg injury on that interception as he awkwardly tried to squirm his way out of a Washington defender's grasp of his legs. He stayed down for a bit, but was able to return to the game later. That is probably a good sign he'll be able to play on Friday, but you can never know how Fancher felt when the in-game adrenaline wore off.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

TE Carson Gulker

Michigan State tight end Carson Gulker (12) runs with a reception during a game against Washington at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Gadget tight end Carson Gulker has also gotten a lot more involved on offense as of late. He'd hardly been playing -- probably due to some blocking issues -- for most of the year, but the recent injury to TE1 Jayden Savoury has forced Michigan State to utilize Gulker more often and get creative. He may have to play even more this week, with TE2 Brennan Parachek listed as questionable.

Gulker had only one reception for minus-3 yards entering last week's game. He then had three catches for 33 yards against Washington. Gulker also scored his first touchdown of the year during the Spartans' opening drive.

S Nikai Martinez

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The mismatch in this game could be Oregon's wide receivers against Michigan State's secondary. Washington's pass-catchers, specifically Chris Lawson, were getting behind the Spartans' defense far too often last week. The Ducks' personnel on offense, led by former five-star recruits Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart, will be even more difficult to get a handle on.

Fifth-year senior Nikai Martinez will need to have a big game at free safety. The Spartans are relatively middle-of-the-pack in explosive pass plays allowed, but this may be the team's biggest test this year in that area. Oregon has 24 pass plays of 30 yards or more, which is tied for fifth in the FBS and the most in the Big Ten.