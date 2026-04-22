How Porter Martone's Historic NHL Start Can Benefit MSU

One month ago, Porter Martone was playing Big Ten opponents at Munn Ice Arena. Next, he's dominating the NHL postseason.

Martone's transition from life at Michigan State to life with the Philadelphia Flyers has been about as seamless as one could have hoped. After MSU's elimination from the NCAA Tournament, Martone joined Philadelphia and did pretty well, getting 10 points (four goals, six assists) over nine regular-season games.

Playoffs Coming Easy?

Michigan State's Porter Martone moves the puck against Michigan during the third period on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The playoffs are a different thing, though. At just 19 years old, Martone really just needed to hold his own in the Flyers' first-round matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Instead, he's scored two goals over Philly's first two playoff games to help lead the Flyers to a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Not only has Martone scored twice, the only Philadelphia player to do so thus far, but both goals were game-winners. That makes him the very first teenager in NHL histor y with game-winning goals in each of his first two Stanley Cup Playoff games.

How Start Impacts MSU

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks with players on the bench during the second period in the game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Having someone who so recently played for Michigan State succeeding under the bright lights at the highest level can only mean good things for the Spartans moving forward. Martone and Flyers GM Daniel Brière both credited MSU's strength and conditioning program, led by Will Morlock, as a big reason why Martone has been ready for NHL action.

Adam Nightingale has been elite at recruiting elite talent to Michigan State. MSU has consistently been among the most talented teams in the nation ever since Nightingale had that first year or so to get all of his guys into place. The Spartans' line charts feature logos of NHL teams (indicating draft picks) all over the place.

Apr 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Porter Martone (94) shoots the puck against the Montréal Canadiens during the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Martone's great start gives Nightingale something definitive to point to that others can't. He can say "that can be you" and have some substance and belief behind it. The current staff in place has shown it can swiftly turn a prospect into an NHL-ready player, which is ultimately what nearly every player at the collegiate level hopes to become.

The more success Martone has in the NHL and the more alumni Michigan State sends to the pros, the better. Nightingale hasn't gotten MSU that elusive Frozen Four or national championship banner yet, but with how loaded his teams are year after year, it still feels like it's only a matter of time before the Spartans break through.

Apr 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Porter Martone (94) celebrates win against the Montréal Canadiens at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images