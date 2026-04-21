Inside Look at MSU Hockey's Next Non-Conference Schedule

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State hockey is still seeking to build itself back up to the top.

MSU suffered a massive heartbreak in the NCAA regional final this year to Wisconsin in overtime, but eyes in East Lansing are already on next season. After submitting a public records request to Michigan State , I have some dates and opponents set for next season's non-conference schedule. Those dates can be adjusted in the future, but this is what has been put into writing as of now.

Exhibition vs. Boston College

Michigan State's Maxim Strbak (8) scuffles with Boston College's Lukas Gustafson, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. MSU won 4-3. | Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first chance to see the Spartans' hockey team in action will probably be on Oct. 2 or 3. One contract I obtained from MSU is an agreement with Boston College to host an exhibition at Munn Ice Arena on one of those two dates, with Michigan State paying BC a $10,000 fee for traveling to East Lansing.

Football is the reason there is no firm date yet, though the teams have a June 15 deadline to finalize the exact date. Oct. 3 is a Saturday, with both the Spartans and the Eagles playing road games that day.

This won't be the first time Boston College has gone to East Lansing recently. MSU opened its home slate in the second series of the 2024-25 season against the Eagles, losing the first game and winning the second.

Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale listens during new football coach Pat Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Season-Opening Series vs. Northern Michigan

MSU's first actual series will be against its neighbors from the Upper Peninsula. The Spartans will get a return series against Northern Michigan, with the deal having games set for Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10.

Michigan State went up north to Marquette last season and swept the Wildcats. Game 1 on Oct. 24, 2025, went to the Spartans by a 4-0 score, and then the second game was a 6-2 decision the following day.

Trip to New Hampshire

Michigan State's Porter Martone, left, has words with New Hampshire's Josh Player during the first period on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans will also be taking a trip to Durham, N.H., in late October. Michigan State hosted New Hampshire to open its 2025-26 season and will return the favor, with the games on the deal being stipulated for Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25.

UNH actually took a game in the final seconds against MSU to open last season, 4-3. Michigan State won the following day, 2-0, to earn a split in the series.

Halloween vs. NoDak in Texas

Apr 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; North Dakota Fighting Hawks forward Cody Croal (19) looks on in the third period against the Wisconsin Badgers in the semifinals of the NCAA men's ice hockey Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

This game was officially announced way back in November 2024, but one of the more intriguing games on the books for 2026-27 is Michigan State's matchup with North Dakota in Austin, Texas, on Halloween 2026. The meeting is officially called the "2026 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game" and will be played at the H-E-B Center, the home of the AHL's Texas Stars (the affiliate of the Dallas Stars).

NoDak is one of the most storied programs in college hockey. It just made the Frozen Four this season and has won eight national titles in its program's history. The Fighting Eagles are actually paying Michigan State a $50,000 guarantee for playing this game.

Hosting Boston University

Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Boston University Terriers forward Shane Lachance (18) reacts after scoring against Western Michigan Broncos goaltender Hampton Slukynsky (not pictured) during the second period of the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Not one, but two different Boston schools will be coming to East Lansing. Michigan State is also owed a return trip from Boston University. Those games at Munn are set for Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, at the tail end of the non-conference season.

MSU swept BU on the road last season, when the Terriers were ranked No. 1 in the nation, though Boston ultimately missed the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Great Lakes Invitational

The Spartans are still signed on for the annual Great Lakes Invitational, which is currently at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Michigan State and Michigan Tech signed the lease with the rink together, but 2026 is the last year on the current deal. The semifinals will be on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and then the final and third-place game are set for Wednesday, Dec. 30.

That'll be an interesting two games for MSU. Head coach Adam Nightingale and some players will likely be away at the World Junior Championships in Canada, with Nightingale serving as Team USA's coach. Michigan State has won the GLI each of the last two years.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks with players on the bench during the second period in the game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK