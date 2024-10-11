No. 4.MSU Hockey Has Rich History With Top-5 Opponent
The No. 4 ranked Michigan State Spartans (2-0-0) will play their first home series this Friday and Saturday night in a top-five battle against the No. 2 Boston College Eagles. There is a wealth of history between the two elite programs as they prep for another memorable meeting.
These two teams played a two-game set last year in Chestnut Hill, MA, where the Eagles earned a clean sweep, 6-4 and 5-1. It was the only time the Spartans were swept all season and responded positively, winning a Big Ten Championship and later earning a National Tournament appearance.
Spartans coach Adam Nightingale reflected on last season's losses and previewed the upcoming matchup.
“I think after that, we went on a stretch where I don't think we lost in regulation till January, so I think that's our job as coaches to put our team in positions to challenge them, and we're excited,” Nightingale said. ”I do think it's important; we’ve talked to our guys, we want the mindset like every week's important to us, and any time you get a chance to put on our jersey, that means a lot. So, our guys are excited to play and looking forward to the weekend.”
Back for his second season, Spartan goaltender Trey Augustine looks to replicate his fabulous freshman year when he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors and Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Augustine was also drafted 41st overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings.
Playing in front of Augustine for the second straight year are junior forwards Isaac Howard and Daniel Russell. Both earned Big Ten Stars of the Week after combining for five goals and four assists in a series sweep over Lake Superior State last weekend on the road.
The Spartans lead the all-time series, 16-11-1, but the Eagles have won the past five meetings dating back to October 2011. The last time the Spartans won in this matchup was for the 2007 NCAA National Championship, defeating the Eagles, 3-1.
No stranger to national championship appearances, the Eagles were featured in last year's final, losing to the University of Denver, 2-0. They have five titles in their history, two more than the Spartans.
The Eagles return a pair of sophomore forwards that scored a combined 120 points last season, finishing 34-6-1. Ryan Leonard posted 31 goals and 29 assists, tied for third on the team in points (60). He was tied with Gabe Perreault, who had 41 assists which was second best on the roster.
The Spartan faithful will see their first home contest of the 2024-25 season on Friday night at 6 p.m. ET. It will be the same start time for Game 2 on Saturday. One thing is certain, the Green and White crowd inside Munn Ice Arena is going to be sold out and ruckus against one of the nation's best teams.
“We're excited about having a program like them in our building and our fans have been awesome,” Nightingale said. “There's no seats, and that's a great thing; they're a program that's played in a lot of big games too and a proud program. So, they'll be ready to go here, but I do think it's awesome that our fans get to see hockey like this, this weekend.”
