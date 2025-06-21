McKenna is Final Piece to Spartans' National Title Hopes
The Michigan State Spartans are going to have an elite team entering the 2025-26 season, but adding one final piece could transcend this team to a national title. Junior hockey superstar Gavin McKenna could very well be a Spartan this upcoming year, a commitment that MSU needs to secure.
McKenna has been rumored to join a few different college programs as a 17-year-old that thrived in the Canadian Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers. This past season, he posted 41 goals and 88 assists for a total of 129 points in just 56 games.
He has proven to be one of the best in the world for his age and the Spartans adding his talent would drastically change their future success. It would also attract even more elite recruits to consider MSU, a school that struggled to acquire top talent just four, five years ago.
The Spartans recently earned two massive commitments in the past few weeks, starting with Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He committed to Michigan State back in very early June, continuing the Spartans' success on the recruiting trail.
Forward Mason West made his commitment to East Lansing just two days ago. The 27th prospect amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-6 star is a top selection to be picked this upcoming draft but is forgoing that chance to be part of the Spartan program. He will join the team for the 2026-27 season.
Earning those two top talents is impressive enough for head coach Adam Nightingale and the program as a whole, but adding McKenna would put this team over the top as the far-away favorite to win the national championship. It would be the 2015 Golden State Warriors of college hockey.
The only thing that may deter McKenna from becoming a Spartan is the sheer number of players that will be making an impact for this team. McKenna would likely still be a first- or second-line player, but the oversaturation of talent can sometimes be a turnoff for remaining prospects trying to make a choice.
If the Spartans were to land McKenna, it would only further put the pressure on a team that is built to win next year's national title.
Stay up to date with Michigan State hockey when you follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.