Hockey Insider Speculates Junior Superstar to Michigan State
Could junior hockey superstar Gavin McKenna land in East Lansing?
The NCAA and the Canadian Hockey League recently reached an agreement that would allow players from the OHL, QMJHL and WHL to transition to college hockey, thereby helping to bolster their development.
The 2025-26 season is when those prospects can officially make the jump, as we have seen with top prospects Cole Reschny, Malcolm Spence and Henry Mews already committing to colleges.
McKenna has made waves throughout junior hockey. In his 17-year-old season, he posted otherworldly numbers: 41 goals, 88 assists, 129 points in 56 games. You rarely see numbers like that from 17-year-olds, and the last few that have accomplished that were players like Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard.
John Buccigross of ESPN has been known to stir the pot on social media with his subtle tweets, only to watch the hockey world burst into a frenzy. On Friday night, he posted a picture of McKenna, followed by the Michigan State Spartans hockey logo, and a series of “thinking” emojis.
It’s pure speculation as nothing is confirmed, but the presence of McKenna could pay incredible dividends for Michigan State’s hockey program.
The Spartans already have a Hobey Baker winner and former first-round draft pick, Isaac Howard, committed for his senior season, which may be even more enticing for McKenna as a superstar pairing.
However, it raises the question: Why would McKenna leave junior hockey?
It just may be that McKenna is too good for juniors. If he’s already doing what he’s doing as a 17-year-old, dominating his peers for another season may hurt his development.
Moving him to the NCAA allows him to play against older and stronger competition, and he can develop physically and mentally since there’s more time in between games.
MSU is becoming a hockey hotbed under coach Adam Nightingale, winning the Big Ten Championship last season by dropping Ohio State and crosstown rivals Michigan.
If McKenna comes over to East Lansing, it could signal that Michigan State is the ideal destination for top NHL prospects for years to come. It also sends a message to prospects that college hockey is no longer a fallback option; it’s a springboard to the ultimate goal.
Nothing is confirmed, but Buccigross’ tweet holds a significant amount of weight.
McKenna is a generational prospect, and there’s no way around it. He posted the third-best 17-year-old season in WHL history since 1999. To put it in perspective, a projected top-three pick in this year's NHL Draft, Michael Misa, is a year older and averaged 2.06 points per game. McKenna averaged 2.3.
If Michigan State lands McKenna, it’s not only building a top-tier winner, but it may be shaping the new norm for years to come.
