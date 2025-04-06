Former Spartan Gucciardi Scores in Pro Debut
Former Michigan State Spartans defenseman David Gucciardi is just nine days removed from his last college hockey game and has already made his mark at the professional level. Saturday night marked Gucciardi's professional debut, scoring his first ever goal in the big leagues.
Gucciardi made his debut for the Hershey Bears, affiliate of the Washington Capitals in the American Hockey League (AHL). He earned two shots, scoring late in the first period to give his club a 2-1 lead. Gucciardi and the Bears would earn the win, 3-2.
He signed a two-year entry-level deal with the organization earlier this week. The former Spartans' contract begins in the 2025-26 season, but the team wants to get him familiar with the pace of professional play with just six games left in this season.
The Toronto native will receive $855,000 at the NHL level whenever he is elevated to the Capital roster. He will earn $82,500 in the AHL with Hershey.
Gucciardi was not the only Spartan to make their debut this weekend as forwards Karsen Dorwart and Joey Larson both got their first taste of professional action on Saturday. Dorwart skated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers while Larson netted a goal for the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders.
With how talented and successful this past year's team was, there is no surprise that so many Spartans made their debut, including Gucciardi with the goal. The future is extremely bright for each of the former Spartans, reflecting positively on what this program has become in a few short years.
Gucciardi spent four full seasons in East Lansing, becoming one of the most important and beloved players on the roster. He ended his career with 48 total points with 15 goals and 33 assists. His senior season was his best, earning career-highs in goals (six) and assists (12).
Due to the Spartans' run to a Big Ten Tournament Championship and playing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend, Gucciardi was a very late addition to the Bears roster. He will continue to gather valuable experience before he takes on his first full year of pro hockey.
