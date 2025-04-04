MSU's Dorwart Speaks for First Time as a Pro
Just weeks after capturing a pair of Big Ten titles and playing in the NCAA Tournament, former Michigan State forward Karsen Dorwart is already practicing with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers, following his contract signing, earlier this week.
Dorwart signed a two-year, entry-level contract that has him playing with the team for the remainder of the season, into next year. He participated in his first ever professional practice, receiving stick taps from the team as he led stretches, quickly mixing him into the team chemistry.
"It's pretty special, it's kind of been a quick few days, but I'm just super excited," Dorwart said on his quick turnaround. "Everyone here has been great, made the transition for me really easy, so I'm just excited to play.
" ... I think that was probably the easiest part, just feeling some normalcy playing, but I thought it was a good day."
One thing that really stood out to Dorwart was the welcoming feeling he received as a young rookie, just minutes into his professional career. He felt that the rest of the roster made him feel right at home and were offering assistance instead of waiting for him to fail. That is a sign of a great organization.
"It made me feel welcome when the guys do stuff like that honestly," Dorwart said. "Guys were talking to me in the lines during practice and stuff, so they made it feel really easy."
The former Spartan finished his junior season in East Lansing with the second-most points (31), netting 13 goals with 18 assists. He was a stalwart piece to the Spartan's No. 1 national ranking this season, taking home the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles for the second-straight year.
It seems that Dorwart will likely make his NHL debut within the next week. The Flyers are set for a road matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and another road contest with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. He could play in either or both.
The Sherwood, Oregon native spoke on what it would mean to make his professional debut this season and what it has meant to him since he started playing hockey as a kid.
"That's what everyone keeps saying, I've never been to Montreal before, but I mean MSG would be special too," Dorwart said. "Anywhere you do it is going to be a dream come true, it's all I've wanted to do since I was a little kid. [I'm] just very fortunate and blessed to be in the position I am."
