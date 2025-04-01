Spartans' Gucciardi Signs Pro Deal
Another Michigan State Spartan will be heading to the NHL as senior defenseman David Gucciardi has officially signed a two-year entry-level that will begin next season with the Washington Capitals, announced by the organization's senior vice president and general manager, Chris Patrick, on Monday.
Gucciardi will possess an annual average value of $855,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 in the AHL. He is expected to sign an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears, Washington's minor league organization in the American Hockey League (AHL).
The Toronto, Ontario native spent all four seasons of college hockey in East Lansing, appearing in 139 total games as a Spartan. Gucciardi recorded 17 goals and 28 assists in that time, having a career-high senior season with six goals and 10 assists as one of the team's top defensemen.
The 22-year-old was selected by the Capitals in the seventh round (213th overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Since his collegiate career has officially concluded, Gucciardi has finalized a deal that will add him to one of the more successful organizations in the league right now.
The Capitals are currently leading the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference with a 47-17 record and second-most wins in the league. Gucciardi will be joining the organization at the start of next season, hopefully looking to defend a Stanley Cup.
Gucciardi is a guy that deserves immense credit for sticking with the Spartan program through all four years. He was on the team before current head coach Adam Nightingale took over, going 12-23-1 in his freshman season. He could have easily transferred out looking for greener pastures.
Instead, he decided to stick with the program that originally recruited him, trusting in Nightingale and his teammates to find success. He exited Munn Ice Arena with two regular season conference titles and a pair of Big Ten Tournament championships. He owned the Big Ten in his final two seasons.
Gucciardi joins junior forward teammates Joey Larson and Karsen Dorwart in this year's class of NHL signees. As he gets his start at the minor league level, the former Spartan will be seeking to become a mainstay piece at the highest level over the next two years.
