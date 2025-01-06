Spartans' Howard Has Been MVP of Season So Far
The No. 1 Michigan State Spartans (17-2-1) are off to one of the best starts in the history of the program and a lot of that has to do with their star junior forward Isaac Howard. Another impressive series performance this weekend has cemented himself as the team's MVP so far this season.
On Saturday night in downtown Chicago, the Spartans faced off against the Wisconsin Badgers (9-12-1) for the Frozen Confines at Wrigley Field, a weekend featuring some of the Big Ten's top teams and the nation's number one team from East Lansing.
Howard posted one goal and two assists for a total of four points in the thrilling 4-3 overtime victory on outdoor ice. The night before at Munn Ice Arena, the Spartans took down the Badgers in comeback fashion by way of another 4-3 finish.
Howard had another three points in that first battle with the Badgers, including the go-ahead goal late in the third period to complete a three-goal comeback when trailing 3-1 midway through the second period. It has time and time again that Howard has come up big for his team this season.
The series sweep completes the season series with the Badgers, winning three out of the four matches this season. Howard totaled 12 points in four games against a Wisconsin team that is very glad to be rid of him for the rest of the regular season.
Through 20 games in his first year with the Spartans, Howard has a team-high in goals (13), assists (14), and points (27). He is an early candidate for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in college hockey. His numbers and impact to the team proves he is very deserving of the award.
Michigan State has hopes to become back-to-back defending Big Ten champions and even bigger aspirations to reach the Frozen Four for the first time since 2007, when they won the national title. Howard will be a catalyst for this team as they continue to improve before a historical playoff run.
