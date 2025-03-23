Howard Was the Difference in Spartans' Conference Championship Victory
The No. 1 Michigan State Spartans (26-6-4) are conference champions once again this season, thanks to junior forward Isaac Howard putting together one of the most incredible championship game performances in college hockey in recent memory.
The Spartans earned a thrilling 4-3 double overtime win over the No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes (24-13-2) in the Big Ten tournament championship at Munn Ice Arena on Saturday night. Howard finished with 4 points, netting the game-winning goal with just minutes to spare in the second overtime.
After the Buckeyes rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to send the game to overtime, the Spartans had no other option but to win the title in style. With just under 5 minutes to go in double overtime, junior forward Charlie Stramel skated behind the net, dished the puck to Howard in the slot, and the rest is history.
The second-year Spartan was not awarded Big Ten Player of the Year, Big Ten scoring champion and a Hobey Baker Award finalist for nothing. Howard came through with two goals and two assists to lift the Spartans to their second-straight tournament championship.
Howard was directly involved in all four goals that were scored. He assisted junior forward Karsen Dorwart on the opening goal of the game, scored towards the end of period one, assisted senior forward Tanner Kelly early in the third, and sent the Spartans home happy in dramatic fashion.
If this performance does not put Howard atop the candidates to win the Hobey Baker, it is hard to say what will. His game-changing presence has been second to none and is a monumental reason why the Spartans have won the past four conference titles, regular season and tournament.
Since transferring from Minnesota-Duluth after his freshman season, Howard and the Spartans have dominated Big Ten hockey. In his two seasons in East Lansing, the Spartans have won back-to-back regular season and tournament titles, becoming the face of the conference.
The Spartans will now move into NCAA Tournament, where they will face No. 4 seed Cornell as the No. 1 seed in the Toledo region on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
