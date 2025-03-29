Michigan State Hockey Faces Potential Key Departures
Michigan State hockey was stunned by the Cornell in the final seconds of regulation to lose 4-3 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. This ends the record-setting season for the Spartans without reaching their ultimate goal, a national title.
Under Coach Adam Nightingale, the NCAA Tournament has been very elusive. In Year 1 of Nightingale's tenure, the Spartans were just on the other side of the bubble. Last season, they were favorites in the region before losing to Michigan in the second round.
Even with a string of postseason letdowns, the Michigan State program is in a good place as one of the most talented. There will be a need to replenish the immense amount of talent that will possibly be heading out of East Lansing.
Spartan forward Isaac Howard has proved all he can at the college level as one of the best offensive players. Which means he could most likely leave Michigan State for the NHL. Howard was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022 and could possibly sign a contract to close the regular season with the pro club.
There are also rumors that No. 4 overall draft pick Cayden Lindstrom could be committing to the Spartans. With Howard potentially departing, Lindstrom could fill the role of a first-line talent for the Spartans and also be one of the best players in the Big Ten next season.
Spartan goaltender Trey Augustine also might have played his last game for the Green and White on Thursday. Augustine has been one of the best netminders in all of college hockey in his two seasons with Michigan State, boasting a career GAA of 2.36 and .924 save percentage.
In 86 starts, Augustine won 57 games for the Spartans, a program-record over two seasons. The Detroit Red Wings prospect could spent next season playing for a professional squad.
In limited action this season, Spartan backup goaltender Luca Di Pasquo showed that he can be the successor to Augustine. In seven starts, the sophomore had a 1.70 GAA while saving .933 percent of shots faced.
The Spartans have the coaching and the talent to be in a similar position next season. However, there will need to be a greater emphasis on being prepared for postseason play to avoid another early postseason exit.
