Former Spartan Faces Fellow Alum in NHL Debut
Saturday, April 5 marked the pro career debut of former Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Larson, who was playing college hockey just over a week ago. He made his debut with the Bridgeport Islanders, minor league affiliate of the New York Islanders in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Larson signed a one-year, entry-level contract earlier this week and has made an appearance. The former Spartan scored a goal in his debut, but is currently under review, which may take it away from him in the near future. Either way, Larson recorded a point in his first ever professional game.
"It felt good, obviously not the result [that] we wanted, but good to get my first pro game in," Larson said regarding his debut. "Just kind of get that pro experience, play in my first pro games, learn the systems, learn how to play with these guys, and just carry it into next year."
With just five games remaining in the season, Larson was an extremely late addition due to the Spartans winning a Big Ten Tournament Championship and playing in the NCAA Tournament. His one-year contract is set to begin for the 2025-26 season but wanted to get his feet wet this year.
A pair of former Spartans actually faced each other in the contest as Michigan State defenseman Dennis Cesana (2018-22) is in his fourth year of minor league hockey, playing for the Charlotte Checkers. Cesana and his team would come out with 5-2 win on the road.
Larson netted 10 goals with 14 assists as a junior this past season for Michigan State. He skated in all 37 games, earning an Academic All-Big Ten award and winning two more conference titles. He was a two-year player from the program after transferring over after one year at Northern Michigan.
The Brighton native is already off to an extremely impressive start, scoring in his first ever AHL game. If his success continues to end the year and builds into next season, there is a strong chance that Larson will be playing with the big league team in Long Island, New York.
