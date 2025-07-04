Former Spartan Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract
Former Michigan State forward Mackenzie MacEachern reached a two-year, two-way deal with the Vancouver Canucks, as announced by the organization on Tuesday. After a strong season in the American Hockey League (AHL) this past year, MacEachern is ready to rejoin the NHL.
The five-year NHL vet last played in the big leagues in 2023-24 with the St. Louis Blues, earning just one assists in eight games. He was then sent down to the Springfield Thunderbirds, AHL affiliate of the Blues. The Canucks want to bring him on as a two-way skater for this upcoming season.
He will more than likely start next season with Vancouver's AHL club, the Abbotsford Canucks.
MacEachern was selected by St. Louis in the third round (67th overall) in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He would go on to play three seasons in East Lansing (2013-2016), totaling 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in his junior season for a career-high and team lead.
He concluded his Spartan career with 68 points in 108 career games across the three seasons. MacEachern is one of five former Spartans that are currently on an NHL roster alongside Karsen Dorwart (Flyers), Mason Appleton (Jets), Jeff Petry (Panthers) and Arty Levshunov (Blackhawks).
The Troy, Michigan native and Brother Rice High School alum began his NHL career with the Blues in 2018-19, scoring two goals and three assists in 29 games to help St. Louis win the 2019 Stanley Cup over the Boston Bruins. He became a champion in his first season in the league.
MacEachern should be in a good spot, hoping that he maintains a roster spot on the big league club. Vancouver finished 38-30 last season, just barely missing the playoffs. They won 50 games in 2023-24, losing in the Western Conference second round. This franchise is primed for a deep playoff run.
The former Spartan had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in 40 games in the AHL last year, impressing Vancouver enough to sign him. If he puts up comparable numbers to last season, there is a strong chance that he will be on the active roster for a good chunk of next season.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Spartans in the NHL WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.