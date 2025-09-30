Wild Sign Star LW Kirill Kaprizov to Record-Setting Contract Extension
The Wild and star left wing Kirill Kaprizov have agreed to an eight-year, $136 million contract extension that will pay the 28-year-old an NHL-record $17 million per season.
NHL Network's Kevin Weekes was first with the news of the impending extension, and Elliotte Friedman was the first with the contract figures.
The deal is now official.
Kaprizov was selected in the fifth-round of the 2015 draft and has played his entire career with the Wild. In five seasons at the NHL level, Kaprizov has tallied 185 goals and 201 assists. He played in just 41 games last season, scoring 25 goals to go along with 31 assists. With better health, Kaprizov was on pace for a fourth-consecutive 40-plus goal campaign.
Rumors had swirled regarding a possible trade if an extension had not been reached. The star forward had reportedly turned down a previous offer for the Wild that would have paid him a little over $16 million annually.
Ultimately, Minnesota upped its offer and secured Kaprizov's future with the franchise for the next eight seasons.