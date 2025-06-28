Pair of Future Spartans Taken in NHL Draft's First Round
Another year, another few Michigan State Spartans being drafted into the NHL. A pair of future Spartans heard their names called on Friday night in the first-round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Both players were in attendance at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Incoming freshman Ryker Lee and Mason West were selected just four picks apart in the tail end of the opening round. Lee was the first off the board, selected No. 25 overall to the Nashville Predators.
Lee made sure to support his future school, sporting a green tie on draft night. Projected to be a late first, early second-round selection, Lee came off the board fairly quickly and was taken with the exact same pick as Spartans basketball star, Jase Richardson, selected No. 25 by the Orlando Magic.
The soon-to-be Spartan was a freak of nature last year with the Madison Capitols in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He collected 34 goals and 40 assists for grand total of 74 points in just 64 games.
The second Spartan taken in the draft was center/wing Mason West. The Chicago Blackhawks grabbed West with the No. 29 overall pick and is joining a strong young core including the No. 2 overall pick and Saginaw Spirit star, Michael Misa.
West was a high school kid, playing for Edina High in Minnesota. He wracked up 27 goals and 22 assists (49 points) in just 31 games. He went on to play just 10 games in the USHL with the Fargo Force before attending the NHL Draft Combine and winning the Blackhawks favor.
Both players are expected to attend Michigan State for the upcoming 2026-27 season, and whatever success they find in their freshman years will dictate if they transition to the NHL or stay in the NCAA.
The Spartans saw both defending Hobey Baker Award-winning forward Isaac Howard and Big Ten Goaltender of the Year Trey Augustine both select to stay in East Lansing for the upcoming season despite taking the college hockey world by storm and capable of playing in the big leagues.
Credit to Spartans coach Adam Nightingale and his staff for the recruiting job that they had done over the past several months to secure both players for the upcoming year. Michigan State continues to breed NHL-level talent with West and Lee joining the club.
Make sure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on MSU's draftees WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.