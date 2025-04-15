Former Spartans Link Up for Detroit's Minor League Affiliate
A pair of former Michigan State Spartans shined over the weekend as forward Mitchell Lewandowski and defenseman Nicklas Andrews led the ECHL's Toledo Walleye (Detroit Red Wings affiliate) to a 4-3 overtime win on Sunday night.
The two linked up for a goal early in the third period, Lewandowski found the back of the net while the assist was dished by Andrews. Lewandowski finished the contest with two goals and an assist, netting the game-winning overtime goal to defeat the Chicaog Blackhawks' affiliate, the Indy Fuel.
It marks Andrews' first ever professional point in just his second game. He signed a contract with the Walleye to finish out the 2024-25 season and will join the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL to begin next season. He has not skipped a beat since taking home a pair of Big Ten titles with the Spartans.
Lewandowski was a five-year Spartan, totaling 120 career points in 150 games from 2017-'22. He would go undrafted following his graduation, being signed by the Phoenix Coyotes organization and getting his start with the AHL's Tuscon Roadrunners. This is his fourth professional season.
In Lewandowski's second season in the Red Wings organizations, he currently marks second on the team in points (61), including a career-high 28 goals. He has posted seven goals and 10 assists in his last 10 games, proving ready for the AHL level with the Griffins.
The overtime win was Toledo's regular season finale, and it will face off with the Indy Fuel once again in the ECHL playoff division semifinals starting Thursday. For Lewandowski, it marks his second-straight playoff appearance, helping the Walleye to a conference finals appearance last year.
Andrews will get his first taste of the playoffs in professional hockey. It will surely be much different than the Big Ten and national tournament environments, partly due to the sheer number of people in attendance and the speed of the game itself.
It would be fitting if the two were able to join up against next season with Grand Rapids, being just one level away from the big league. Both skaters have proven their skill and should be motivating pieces to Detroit's farm system for seasons to come.
