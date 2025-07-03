Former Spartan Defenseman Signs With Stanley Cup Champs
Former Michigan State defenseman Jeff Petry is joining forces with one of the NHL's top dynasties in recent memory. On Tuesday, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, announced they had signed Petry to a one-year deal.
The 15-year NHL veteran is still searching for his first Stanley Cup and is going to an organization that will have a very good chance again next season. This could be the final run for the former Spartan, and being able to go out on top would be a storybook ending to one heck of a career.
Petry spent last year with the Detroit Red Wings, his home-state team as a Farmington Hills native. He netted one goal with seven assists in 44 games in what was his second season in Motown. Petry will now play for his fifth franchise after being drafted No. 45 overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2006.
Not stepping onto NHL ice until the 2010-11 season, Petry made his mark on the Spartan program for three strong seasons (2007-2010). He totaled 67 points (9 goals, 58 assists) in his career, being named a Reebok second team All-American in '09 and second team All-CCHA (pre Big Ten).
There are bonuses worked into Petry's contract that currently comes in at the league minimum. As a 37-year-old defenseman, it was unlikely that Petry would be signing a bigger contract after very little production this past season. He is taking his chances with a powerhouse team to go win a Cup.
ESPN's Greg Wyshynski projects Petry to join Florida's third line and fill the void left by defenseman Nate Schmidt, who helped the Panthers to their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Schmidt signed with the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday, giving Petry the opportunity to become a Panther.
"(Panthers GM Bill) Zito replaced him (Oliver Ekman-Larson) with Nate Schmidt last offseason," Wyshynski wrote. "Schmidt played well in the Panthers' run to a second straight Stanley Cup this season and signed a three-year free agent contract with the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. Now, Petry replaces Schmidt on the team's third pairing with veteran Dmitry Kulikov."
Stay up to date with everything MSU hockey when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.