WATCH: Everything Michigan State F Isaac Howard Said After 9-3 Win Over Minnesota
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Several players contributed to No. 2 Michigan State's nine goals in its dominant victory over No. 4 Minnesota on Friday, but as is often the case, none shined brighter than junior forward Isaac Howard.
The nation's leading goal- and point-scorer scored two goals in the win, while also adding an assist. He would earn First Star of the Game honors.
Howard was one of seven Spartans to have scored at least one goal in the victory. He was joined by senior defenseman David Gucciardi as the only two to have scored two goals. Gucciardi was named the Second Star of the Game.
Sophomore defenseman Maxim Štrbak led Michigan State in points with four on the night, all of which were assists. He was named the Third Star of the Game.
Howard addressed the media after the win.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference:
Opening statement:
Nightingale: “Yeah, I mean, obviously, pretty good night for our team. I thought the crowd was awesome. I think, sometimes, you're not going to score every night like that, but I thought our quality of play was really good; up and down our lineup, our guys played well, and I want our guys to enjoy it, but now, it's moving on to the next game. And obviously, Minnesota is going to be a lot sharper tomorrow, and our goal is, whether you win or lose, you want to be better tomorrow than we were today, and that will be the goal.”
Q: Do you learn more about scoring nine goals against a top-five team or do you learn more about tomorrow’s response and how they follow it up?
Nightingale: “Yeah, I mean, I think every game you learn something, right? That's the goal, and hopefully our guys understand that's what we're trying to do every time we play a game is learn something about yourself, and yeah, for sure, you got to obviously enjoy it. It's hard to win in our conference and then, move on. And we feel like we can still have errors to keep improving. So that will be the focus; we’ll watch the tape and get back at it tomorrow.”
