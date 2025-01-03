WATCH: Michigan State F Charlie Stramel Speaks After Win Over Wisconsin
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 1 Michigan State pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind win over Wisconsin on Thursday, one that was largely thanks to junior forward Charlie Stramel.
Stramel finished with two points, assisting on fellow forward Isaac Howard's game-tying goal in the third and also scoring the game-winner.
Stramel would receive the First Star of the game.
The veteran forward addressed the media after the victory. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript of Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference:
Opening statement:
Nightingale: "Well, that was a big-time comeback. I mean, that doesn't happen often, right? ... I really liked us for the first 15 minutes; I thought we got into our game. And then, I thought the next 5 of the first, they were the better hockey team, and then, I thought a lot of the second, they were. And we had to get back to being us. And we thought we wanted things to be a little bit easy, and they're a hard team to play against, but again, this group has shown they do a great job of just making it about their next shift and what's in the past is in the past, [what] you can control moving forward. And obviously, I thought that was big-time. It was great for -- a great crowd and they were into it. And so, looking forward to -- we'll get on the road, and we'll have a practice down there in Chicago and get ready to roll."
Q: You've preached the idea of next shift; at what point do you trust it just being engrained?
Nightingale: "Yeah, I mean, we got some really good leadership in our room, right? And I think the buy-in has been great on that. And I think it helps, too, is, again, we're trying not to judge our guys on the results, right? You can play really good hockey and lose a hockey game, and so just really making sure our guys understand that we're not into stealing games, we're not into not playing our best; that's what it's always about. So, even in practice, right? It's just about the next rep, the next -- whether in the weight room or whatever. So, it's been pretty much the message for two-and-a-half years here, and the guys have done a heck of a job buying into it."
