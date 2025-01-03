WATCH: Michigan State F Isaac Howard Speaks After Win Over Wisconsin
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 1 Michigan State started January with a dramatic 4-3 win over Wisconsin at home on Thursday, erasing a 3-1 deficit to earn its 16th victory of the season.
As is often the case, junior forward Isaac Howard was one of the key factors, as the captain scored two points in the third to help lead the late comeback.
Howard addressed the media after the game.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript of Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale's postgame press conference:
Opening statement:
Nightingale: "Well, that was a big-time comeback. I mean, that doesn't happen often, right? ... I really liked us for the first 15 minutes; I thought we got into our game. And then, I thought the next 5 of the first, they were the better hockey team, and then, I thought a lot of the second, they were. And we had to get back to being us. And we thought we wanted things to be a little bit easy, and they're a hard team to play against, but again, this group has shown they do a great job of just making it about their next shift and what's in the past is in the past, [what] you can control moving forward. And obviously, I thought that was big-time. It was great for -- a great crowd and they were into it. And so, looking forward to -- we'll get on the road, and we'll have a practice down there in Chicago and get ready to roll."
Q: You've preached the idea of next shift; at what point do you trust it just being engrained?
Nightingale: "Yeah, I mean, we got some really good leadership in our room, right? And I think the buy-in has been great on that. And I think it helps, too, is, again, we're trying not to judge our guys on the results, right? You can play really good hockey and lose a hockey game, and so just really making sure our guys understand that we're not into stealing games, we're not into not playing our best; that's what it's always about. So, even in practice, right? It's just about the next rep, the next -- whether in the weight room or whatever. So, it's been pretty much the message for two-and-a-half years here, and the guys have done a heck of a job buying into it."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.