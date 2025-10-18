How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State at No. 3 Indiana
Michigan State football is on the road this Saturday and is going up against a heavyweight opponent. The scuffling Spartans (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) will face an elite Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) squad that is ranked No. 3 in the nation, the highest ranking in program history.
The game is only available for streaming this weekend, so here are all the details you need to watch the game.
TV/Streaming Info
Kickoff Time: 3:36 p.m. ET
Streaming Platform: Peacock
Announcers: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sidelines)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Flagship Stations
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)
Broadcast Hosts: Dalton Shetler, Will Tieman
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Channel 381 | SiriusXM App
Quick Look at Indiana
The Hoosiers are one of the best teams in the country. There really isn't any other way to describe them.
Led by Curt Cignetti, who IU just made the third-highest-paid head coach in college football on Thursday, Indiana has a pretty clear road ahead to a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The Hoosiers do not face a ranked team remaining on their schedule and have a 93.1% chance to make the CFP, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.
Offensively, IU is loaded. It gets to put Heisman contender Fernando Mendoza out there at quarterback each week, and he gets to throw the ball to wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. Headed into Week 8, Mendoza's 17 touchdown passes are the most in the Big Ten, and Sarratt's and Cooper's receiving yards are both in the top 10. Sarratt's 533 ranks fourth, while Cooper's 466 is good for ninth.
Indiana is just as good on defense. The Hoosiers are fourth in the country in terms of total defense (229.0 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (11.3 points allowed per game). They do a great job at winning the turnover battle, having forced 10 to only three giveaways.
