How to Watch, Listen to Michigan State at No. 3 Indiana

Here are all the details you need to watch or listen to the Spartans' game against the Hoosiers.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) celebrates after an interception during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
Michigan State football is on the road this Saturday and is going up against a heavyweight opponent. The scuffling Spartans (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) will face an elite Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) squad that is ranked No. 3 in the nation, the highest ranking in program history.

The game is only available for streaming this weekend, so here are all the details you need to watch the game.

TV/Streaming Info

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kickoff Time: 3:36 p.m. ET

Streaming Platform: Peacock

Announcers: Dan Hicks (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sidelines)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Nick Marsh, left, runs after a catch against UCLA during the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flagship Stations

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.

Announcers: George Blaha (play-by-play), Jehuu Caulcrick (analyst), Tre Mosley (sidelines)

Broadcast Hosts: Dalton ShetlerWill Tieman

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Channel 381 | SiriusXM App

Quick Look at Indiana

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers are one of the best teams in the country. There really isn't any other way to describe them.

Led by Curt Cignetti, who IU just made the third-highest-paid head coach in college football on Thursday, Indiana has a pretty clear road ahead to a second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. The Hoosiers do not face a ranked team remaining on their schedule and have a 93.1% chance to make the CFP, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.

Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) and IIndiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Offensively, IU is loaded. It gets to put Heisman contender Fernando Mendoza out there at quarterback each week, and he gets to throw the ball to wide receivers Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. Headed into Week 8, Mendoza's 17 touchdown passes are the most in the Big Ten, and Sarratt's and Cooper's receiving yards are both in the top 10. Sarratt's 533 ranks fourth, while Cooper's 466 is good for ninth.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Indiana is just as good on defense. The Hoosiers are fourth in the country in terms of total defense (229.0 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (11.3 points allowed per game). They do a great job at winning the turnover battle, having forced 10 to only three giveaways.

Indiana's Mikail Kamara (6) celebrates a sack of Kennesaw State's Amari Odom (2) during the Indiana versus Kennesaw State Big Ten football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

